13/03/2019 15:47:00

London, March 13

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)

LEI 21380068AHZKY7MKNO47

FUND NAME

NAV

SEDOL

NAV DATE

Ruffer Investment Co Ltd

£2.1844

B018CS412th March 2019

Valuation as at date:  12thMarch 2019

Date: 13thMarch 2019

Par Value = Fair Value

Pricing Marker = Bid

Enquiries:

Limerick_FA_Team_7@ntrs.com

