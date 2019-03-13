13/03/2019 17:32:06

Netcompany - Decisions of Annual General meeting

Decisions of Annual General meeting

Today, at 16:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held its annual general meeting at Industriens Hus, H.C. Andersens Boulevard 18, DK-1787 Copenhagen V, Denmark. 

At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:

  • The annual report for 2018.

  • Proposal for distribution of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report including that net profit be allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 be distributed

  • Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2019.

  • Re-election of Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Pernille Fabricius, Juha Christensen, Bo Rygaard and Carsten Gomard as members of the Board of Directors and election of Scanes Bentley as new member of the Board of Directors.

  • Re-election of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors.

After the annual general meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows: 

  • Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

  • Pernille Fabricius, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Audit Committee

  • Juha Christensen, member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of Nomination Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee

  • Bo Rygaard, member of the Board of Directors, member of Audit Committee

  • Carsten Gomard, member of the Board of Directors, member of Audit Committee

  • Scanes Bentley, member of the Board of Directors, member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee

    Netcompany Group A/S

    Thomas Johansen, CFO

    Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

    		 

    +45 51 19 32 24

    +45 24 91 75 33

