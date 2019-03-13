13/03/2019 06:00:00

ObsEva SA to Present OBE022 Clinical Data for Treatment of Pre-term labor (PTL) at the SRI 66th Annual Scientific Meeting, March 12 -16, 2019

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston – March 13, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will present at the 66th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI), taking place March 12-16, 2019 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, Paris, France.

A poster, titled “Safety and Pharmacokinetics of the Oral Prostaglandin F2alpha Receptor Antagonist, OBE022, in Patients with Threatened Spontaneous Preterm Labor’” will be presented:

Poster Session P03-1a

Basic Parturition, Prematurity I

Saturday March 16, 2019:  8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CET.

In January 2019, ObsEva announced the completion of the open label, Part A of the phase 2a PROLONG trial of OBE022 for the treatment of acute pre-term labor (PTL) in pregnant women between gestational age of 24-34 weeks, and the initiation of the randomized, controlled Part B of the trial.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:

Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 22 308 6220 Office

+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017 Office

+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

Attachment

logo_new.jpg

