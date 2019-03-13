13/03/2019 02:00:00

PINTEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 20, 2019

BEIJING, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.pintec.com/.

PINTEC's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:+65-6713-5090
United States Toll Free:+1-866-519-4004
China:400-620-8038
Hong Kong Toll Free:800-906-601
Conference ID:8592446

The replay will be accessible through March 28, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
Conference ID:8592446

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.pintec.com/.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans, business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings; as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com.

For investor and media Inquiries, please contact:

Joyce Tang

Pintec Investor Relations

Phone: +1-646-308-1622

E-mail:ir@pintec.com

Jack Wang

ICR Inc.

Phone: +1-646-308-1622

E-mail: pintec@icrinc.com

