13/03/2019 17:32:42

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Amarin Corporation plc and Certain Officers – AMRN

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation plc (“Amarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  AMRN) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in United States District Court, District of New Jersey, and indexed under 19-cv-08423, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Amarin Corporation plc (“Amarin” or the “Company”) between September 24, 2018 and November 9, 2018 (the “Class Period”), who were damaged thereby seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Amarin securities between September 24, 2018, and November 9, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until April 23, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Amarin is a biotechnology company. Amarin’s REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study commenced in 2011.  It enrolled and followed 8,179 randomized patients, and was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

REDUCE-IT was the first global cardiovascular outcomes study to prospectively evaluate the effect of Vascepa, or any therapy, in adult patients with both LDL-cholesterol (“LDL-C”) controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors, including persistent elevated triglycerides (“TGs”) between 150-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL).  In addition, the primary prevention cohort had diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor, while the secondary prevention cohort had established cardiovascular disease.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 10, 2018, scientists that conducted the REDUCE-IT trial presented the full results of that study at the Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association in Chicago, Illinois.  In that presentation, the scientists disclosed for the first time “bad” LDL cholesterol levels rose three percent in the Vascepa patients and ten percent in the placebo patients.  Other markers of blood fat were also higher in the placebo patients.  These data raised concerns that the mineral oil placebos might be interfering with the background regimen of cholesterol-lowering statins that all the patients in the study were taking.  The 10% increase in LDL cholesterol might have led to more adverse cardiovascular events among placebo patients.

As a result of these disclosures, the price of Amarin’s common stock dropped from $21.05 per share to $15.38 per share in two trading days, a decrease of approximately 27%.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Related content
14:07 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI AMRN VNDA USX: The Law Offices ..
12 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
08 Mar - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
Related debate
07 Mar - 
Det var så den FA, jeg ikke kendte, men forst&ari..
07 Mar - 
Tak.   Den er lidt tricky, for på FA-siden k..
06 Mar - 
Jeg har faktisk tjekket den for en måned siden ef..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:32 AMRN
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Amarin Corporation plc and Certain Officers – AMRN
14:07 AMRN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI AMRN VNDA USX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Mar CVS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAXR, AVEO, AMRN and CVS
08 Mar AMRN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
08 Mar AMRN
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Against Amarin Corporation (AMRN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019
08 Mar AMRN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amarin Corporation plc - AMRN
07 Mar AMRN
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Amarin Corporation plc
07 Mar AMRN
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MU, SVXY, KHC and AMRN
06 Mar VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO VALE BRS AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
06 Mar TEVA
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Amarin, PulteGroup, LivaNova, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viad, and Activision Blizzard — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
4
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. – SYNH
5
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Amarin Corporation plc -.. 20.29 -4.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

18:12
Alphaserve Technologies CEO to Speak at Upcoming Events About Innovation, AI and RPA
18:09
Danone: Danone publishes its 2018 Registration Document
18:00
Sompo International Welcomes Steven Grippo to Lead U.S. Architects & Engineers Insurance Unit
17:54
Berry Petroleum Announces Amendment of Shelf Registration to Update for Form 10-K Information
17:54
Meet the iTrade Blockchain, the Food Supply Chain’s No-Nonsense, Homegrown Blockchain
17:50
LifeVantage to Present at the ROTH Conference 2019
17:49
Designated person notification
17:46
Transaction in Own Shares
17:40
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 March 2019 18:30:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-13 19:30:27 - 2019-03-13 18:30:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY