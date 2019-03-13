PotNetwork Magazine Goes Out To Thousands of Cannabis Industry Investors

MIAMI, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Interest in PotNetwork Magazine is surging, as the premier issue of the cannabis industry's number one outlet for financial, political, and industry news now reaches thousands of entrepreneurs, retailers, and other B2B leaders. To date, the first issue of PotNetwork Magazine, which features an exclusive interview with former Mexican President Vicente Fox has reached a subscriber base of approximately 30,000 individuals and consumer outlets.

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN), the parent company of PotNetwork Media Group, attracted an unprecedented number of early subscribers to the magazine while adding thousands more through distribution to offices, newsstands, and magazine retail shelves worldwide. With nearly 3,000 preorders, the early buzz was warranted, as readers heaped praise on the magazine for its hard-hitting news stories and in-depth exclusives.

(To learn more about PotNetwork Magazine go here.) "We've had a great response to the magazine since it launched in February, both online and at recent trade shows like the Tobacco Plus Expo and CHAMPS," said Brandon A. Dorfman, Editor-in-Chief of PotNetwork News. "People see a lot of opportunity for both individuals and communities in the cannabis and hemp-extract industry and are hungry to read more in-depth stories and insight from the men and women that are at the forefront of its growth."

PotNetwork Magazine offers readers a unique 360-degree view of the cannabis industry, from small retail businesses to publicly traded companies on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. Born from the same grit and hard-hitting unbiased daily news delivered every day on PotNetwork News, the magazine is a natural offline extension that promises to delve deeper into the untold stories of an industry that is already generating billions of dollars for investors.

"The cannabis industry's future is limitless and so is PotNetwork Magazine's," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "It's clear that readers want the kind of in-depth, on the scene expert knowledge that our reporters provide online and in print."

With over 300,000 page views and over 150,000 unique visitors per month, PotNetwork News is the cannabis sector's leading news and information website, outpacing similarly focused online platforms.

(Go here for an exclusive digital copy of PotNetwork Magazine.) In the coming months, PotNetwork magazine plans to explore every sector of the cannabis industry from cultivation to ancillary companies to financial services and more. Ample advertising space is also available to cannabis businesses, offering them a prime opportunity to connect with one another and potential customers as well.

With a circulation of 30,000, PotNetwork Magazine rivals competitors like MG Magazine (25,000), Marijuana Business Daily (15,000), and Marijuana Venture (12,000). And like its companion daily news website, PotNetwork Magazine also offers advertisers a diverse readership base made up of individual investors in the cannabis stock market, entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, and high-level executives and CEOs centered on the Canadian and U.S. cannabis markets.

For information on how to advertise in the magazine, contact advertising@potnetwork.com.

About "PotNetwork"

With over 300,000 page views and over 150,000 unique visitors per month, PotNetwork News is the cannabis sector's number one news and information site, covering the latest in financial, political, and industry news. Looking at the cannabis industry from the outside in, PotNetwork diligently reports on everything from recreational cannabis to medical marijuana, the CBD industry, and more. PotNetwork News is published by PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. and can be found on the web at www.potnetwork.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc

. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork, the magazine. For more information, please visit the website at www.Potnetworkholding.com .

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations: Marisol Elwell

1-800-915-3060 investor@PotNetworkHolding.com