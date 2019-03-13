Prolongation of term in office of member of the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs, that on 12th of March, 2019 the Supervisory Council of Pro Kapital has decided to re-elect member of the Management Board of Pro Kapital, Edoardo Axel Preatoni until 31st of December, 2021.

A shorter term than 3 years is allowed by the law and the Articles of Association of the company and is warranted due to alignment of the term of the members of the Management Board with the CEO’s term of office as well as with setting of annual targets for the company’s financial year and corresponding performance assessment.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni has been the Management Board member of Pro Kapital since 14th of September, 2016.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp management board will continue with three members (Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi, Allan Remmelkoor and Edoardo Axel Preatoni).

