Pure and Natural LLC Enters Into Agreement With Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Grammy Award Winner Matt Sorum for Proprietary CBD Product Line

DORADO, Puerto Rico, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or the “Company”) announced today that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure and Natural LLC, the Company has entered into an agreement with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Grammy Award winner Matt Sorum to develop, market and distribute a new line of pure, full-spectrum, hemp-based, non-THC CBD products: In The Zone by Matt Sorum. Working closely with Mr. Sorum, the Company will develop all In The Zone by Matt Sorum products from hemp that is organically farmed in Colorado and that is manufactured at a GMP facility in the United States.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/z5c7dkxsgg42epy/MSorum%20199-Edit%20NO%20LOGO.jpg?dl=0

“This new partnership is something that I am really excited about,” said Sorum. “As a longtime user and fan of CBD, I can’t wait to introduce my own proprietary line of safe and effective CBD products to people everywhere. And I am really happy to be partnering on In The Zone with longtime friend Christian Briggs and his great team.”

“There is no name we would rather have on our new product line than Matt Sorum’s,” said Christian Briggs, GSRX’s Executive Chairman. “He knows the power of full-spectrum, non-THC CBD, because he uses it. And as a CBD consumer, Matt also knows what he wants in a CBD product. We believe In The Zone by Matt Sorum will be a welcome addition to the fast-growing, hemp-based, non-THC CBD marketplace.”

Matt Sorum is a legendary rock drummer who has played all over the world as a member of Guns N’ Roses, the supergroup Velvet Revolver, Kings of Chaos, the Cult, and now his new rock unit Deadland Ritual. He has released two solo albums – Hollywood Zen and Stratosphere. Matt is very involved in technology as a partner in Sthorm, that announced ARTBIT at SXSW last year, a distributed-ledger platform that enables artists and fans to share and monetize through a token economy from anywhere in the world. Sthorm has three more startups coming in 2020. Matt is Co-founder of Adopt the Arts, a 501c3 Non-profit whose mission it is to keep Art and Music in public schools.

About GSRX Industries GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com and Pure and Natural retail locations, which offer a broad range of the Company’s pharmaceutical grade CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

