13/03/2019 21:40:10

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Parking REIT, Inc. and MVP Monthly Income Realty Trust, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2019

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all shareholders of The Parking REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK) (“Parking REIT”) and MVP Monthly Income Realty Trust, Inc. (“MVP REIT I”) between August 11, 2017 and December 15, 2017.

On December 15, 2017, the merger of Parking REIT (then known as MVP REIT II, Inc.) and MVP REIT I (the “MVP Merger”) was consummated. The complaint is captioned SIPDA Revocable Trust v. The Parking REIT, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:19-cv-00428-APG-NJK), and alleges that defendants solicited stockholders’ votes in support of the merger through proxy statements that omitted material facts necessary to make the statements therein not false or misleading. The complaint further alleges that stockholders were damaged as a result of the concealment of this material information. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/parking-reit-mvp-monthly

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

A CLASS HAS NOT BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006           

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

                                                                     

250x148_zlk.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. – SYNH
4
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Bermuda industry groups defend “top-tier” reputation

Latest news

22:00
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Authorization for Fourth Stock Repurchase Plan
22:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) and Encourages USX Investors to Contact the Firm
21:56
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
21:56
UPDATE - Baidu Inc. Joins Open Compute Project Foundation as Platinum Member
21:56
TAP APRIL 16th DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Molson Coors Brewing Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed by The Firm; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TAP
21:55
VNDA APRIL 26th DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – VNDA
21:50
MHLD $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important April 12th Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MHLD
21:48
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. – CTL
21:44
Leaf Group Comments on Osmium Partners’ Nomination of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 March 2019 22:20:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-13 23:20:30 - 2019-03-13 22:20:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY