SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Parking REIT, Inc. and MVP Monthly Income Realty Trust, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2019

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all shareholders of The Parking REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK) (“Parking REIT”) and MVP Monthly Income Realty Trust, Inc. (“MVP REIT I”) between August 11, 2017 and December 15, 2017.

On December 15, 2017, the merger of Parking REIT (then known as MVP REIT II, Inc.) and MVP REIT I (the “MVP Merger”) was consummated. The complaint is captioned SIPDA Revocable Trust v. The Parking REIT, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:19-cv-00428-APG-NJK), and alleges that defendants solicited stockholders’ votes in support of the merger through proxy statements that omitted material facts necessary to make the statements therein not false or misleading. The complaint further alleges that stockholders were damaged as a result of the concealment of this material information. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/parking-reit-mvp-monthly

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

A CLASS HAS NOT BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com