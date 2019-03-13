13/03/2019 18:00:00

Sompo International Welcomes Steven Grippo to Lead U.S. Architects & Engineers Insurance Unit

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Steven E. Grippo has joined Sompo Pro as Senior Vice President where he will lead the unit’s U.S. Architects & Engineers practice.

The addition of Mr. Grippo to the team will further expand the company’s professional liability product and service offerings. Sompo Pro’s Architects & Engineers practice targets products for architects, engineers, interior designers, landscape planners, agency and at-risk construction managers, in addition to writing coverage for heavy structural, soils, geotechnical and environmental risks. Mr. Grippo brings to Sompo International nearly 30 years of experience as a professional liability underwriter serving architects, engineers, design professionals and complementary areas. He reports to Daniel Wadley, Executive Vice President, Sompo Pro and is based in the company’s Boston office.

Sompo Pro offers a broad array of primary and excess liability coverage tailored to a range of professional services classes. In addition to architects & engineers, available coverages include errors & omissions (E&O), network security, privacy and media liability, insurance agents and brokers liability, lawyers’ professional liability and accountants’ professional liability.

Mr.  Wadley noted, “We are thrilled to have Steve on board to further enhance our Architects & Engineers capabilities, product and service offerings and to strengthen our ability to serve clients in this important target class. Steve is a highly skilled, technical underwriter who has focused his entire career on this niche market.”

Mr. Grippo joins the company from AIG’s Lexington Insurance Company, where he served as Product Line Manager responsible for underwriting the company’s Architects & Engineers Professional Liability business in the Northeast U.S., Canada, CorRisk SME segment and National Branch Wholesale platform. He also led Lexington's Architects & Engineers Risk Management service offerings. Prior to AIG, Mr. Grippo served as Employment Practices & Fiduciary Liability Product Line Leader for Travelers Casualty & Surety’s Boston office and as a Senior Bond Underwriter for Aetna Property & Casualty. Mr. Grippo holds a Master of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy, and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

