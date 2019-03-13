13/03/2019 21:44:13

StartMonday Introduces Bizzy as product rebrand for a global workforce and provides corporate update

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart recruitment technology firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (OTC: STMDF) (FRANKFURT: JOB) (the “Company” or “StartMonday”) adopts a global stance by refreshing its Careerchain product with a positive, consumer-centered brand positioned for global penetration - introducing Bizzy.

Bizzy

will be the world’s most open, efficient and reliable platform for the instant sharing of career histories. Job seekers will create a Bizzy profile to apply for jobs with just a couple of clicks on any partner job site - enter once, and apply everywhere. The “Apply with Bizzy” button is poised to become the global standard, propelling an increase in completed job applications for employers.

The Bizzy platform launches an entire ecosystem for the job market, enabling the use of Bizzy profiles for third-party application development such as work history verification. Bizzy empowers major industry players, including job boards, staffing agencies, candidate tracking tools and other service providers with a non-competitive, decentralized approach that makes best use of blockchain technology.

StartMonday CEO Ray Gibson notes, “In a market worth US$200 billion per year according to Forbes, Bizzy radically improves the performance of global-enterprise players. Bizzy’s influence and added value will grow exponentially due to its ability to seamlessly integrate with virtually any existing job board. Language, job category, industry type simply doesn’t matter - Bizzy can improve results across any platform.”

Currently, the Company is meeting with potential industry partners in Europe and North America and receiving very positive feedback. Further to the press release of April 12, 2018, and considering the dynamic nature of blockchain and cryptocurrency markets, the Company’s management team is also deciding on the optimal legal structure for the Bizzy platform in conjunction with raising capital to fund its launch in 2019.

About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: JOB) (OTC: STMDF)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation and is further developing its technology with an open blockchain solution for sharing career histories called Bizzy (formerly Careerchain). For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

