Teton Waters Ranch Launches the First Line of 100% Grass-Fed and Finished Beef Burger Blends

DENVER, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teton Waters Ranch , the original 100% grass-fed & finished beef company, announces the launch of its brand-new Burger Blends. The frozen burger patties are made from a unique blend of 100% grass-fed beef and savory mushrooms and will be the first of their kind available in the frozen food aisle.

The Burger Blends from Teton Waters Ranch will be available in three delicious varieties: Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper, Mushroom and Onion and Southwest. All three varieties are made with a mindful mix of 70 percent grass-fed and finished beef and 30 percent mushrooms. They are Whole30 approved and contain no nitrates or nitrites, no hormones or antibiotics, no additives and no gluten.

“We wanted to offer an easy and convenient burger that was 100% grass-fed and finished and ready to cook and eat in minutes – that did not exist,” said Mike Murray, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch. “Our Burger Blends are ideal for the growing number of consumers who are looking to incorporate more plant-based nutrition into their diet, but do not want to give up high-quality meat. The simple recipe of clean beef, mushrooms and spices creates a fantastic solution for those pursuing a more flexitarian lifestyle.”

Teton Waters Ranch Burger Blends were just honored with a NEXTY Award at Natural Foods Expo West for Best New Frozen Product by New Hope Network. Hundreds of media, influencers and industry leaders in natural foods tasted the Burger Blends over four days of Expo and all raved about the delicious taste.

In addition to phenomenal flavor, the mushrooms provide increased nutritional benefits while reducing the overall calorie and fat content of a traditional all-beef burger. It is also one of the most earth-friendly and renewable crops available, requiring minimal space, little water and just days to grow.

“Teton Waters Ranch is committed to leaving this planet a better place by pioneering sustainable and regenerative farming practices. Helping consumers integrate more plant-based nutrition like mushrooms, furthers our mission to reduce our overall impact on the earth,” said Murray.

The Burger Blends will be available in the freezer aisle of local retailers in April.

Teton Waters Ranch uses only 100% grass-fed & finished beef, which is better for you than beef from grain-fed cattle and is higher in beta carotene, vitamin E, calcium, potassium, magnesium, omega 3s and CLAs. Their cattle eat only grass, never grain, and are never confined to feedlots. They graze on open pasture, which helps to heal the soil and to regenerate grassland, through holistic planned grazing practices.

To find Teton Waters Ranch at a store near you, visit TetonWatersRanch.com . Follow us at facebook.com/TetonWatersRanch and on Instagram @twrgrassfedbeef .

About Teton Waters Ranch Teton Waters Ranch produces sausages, hot dogs, meatballs and burger blends made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef. Founded on a ranch in the Teton Valley of Idaho in 2009, and now based in Denver, Teton Waters Ranch has become the fastest growing brand of 100% grass-fed and finished beef. Now dedicated to being the complete 100% grass-fed beef solution, Teton Waters Ranch continues to innovate aggressively, creating clean protein solutions in stale categories. And it is the only grass-fed beef brand that is Certified Humane .

Teton Waters Ranch is committed to creating a better future from the ground up by being better for the planet, better for the animal and better for you. For more information on Teton Waters Ranch visit TetonWatersRanch.com

