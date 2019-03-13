13/03/2019 17:30:00

United Country Real Estate Announces Partnership with Realtree

Kansas City, Mo., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the largest seller of land and recreational properties nationwide, announced today a new partnership with Realtree, the world’s leader in camouflage design, marketing and licensing with more than 2,000 licensees. Together, the companies combined forces to create a new service called Realtree United Country Hunting Properties that will specifically cater to buyers and sellers interested in hunting, outdoor recreation and conservation properties.

“The combined hunting industry expertise of the leading and largest camouflage, hunting information and hunting property real estate companies was a perfect partnership designed to provide even higher services to hunting property buyers and sellers nationally. As the largest seller of hunting properties nationally, this combined effort brings a new level of benefits and services to our hunting property clients,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate.

The partnership and new service will provide a one-stop shop for hunters and real estate investors looking for recreational and hunting property, hunting attire and hunting property expertise. The partnership will also provide numerous benefits to those interested in buying or selling hunting property:

  • The largest inventory of hunting properties in the nation.

  • Extensive website, TV, national digital media and print marketing for hunting properties.

  • The largest team of hunting experts in the United States with recognized hunting authorities, nearly 6,000 real estate agents and 500 locations nationwide.

  • Consulting services on land values, land and wildlife management, hunting land optimization and other property specific issues.

  • Extensive mapping, video, photo and detailed information for each property.

  • Proven long-standing experience and expertise in land sales since 1925.

“Our goal with Realtree United Country is to help hunters find, research, purchase and maintain property that allows them to live their ideal outdoor lifestyle,” said Bill Jordan, president and CEO of Realtree. “We want outdoorsmen and women to feel assured that they are getting the best advice and expertise at every step. Realtree United Country provides all services necessary to ensure clients make the right decisions on everything from property selection to treestands to taxes. Having been through the process of purchasing several tracts of land myself, I understand how many things there are to consider, both large and small, and it’s great to know that we now offer this service to make things easier and better for all hunters interested in purchasing their own place or selling their property the right way.”

To learn more about United Country Real Estate and Realtree United Country Hunting Properties, call (877) 232-9687 or visit the website at RealtreeUC.com.

