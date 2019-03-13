13/03/2019 01:28:48

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ferroglobe PLC (“Ferroglobe” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GSM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 25, 2019.           

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ferroglobe faced an excess supply of its products in the market at the same time as demand for the products was declining. This caused pricing for the Company’s products to be materially impacted. Base on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ferroglobe, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

