13/03/2019 21:55:26

VNDA APRIL 26th DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – VNDA

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) from November 4, 2015 through February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 26, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vanda investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Vanda class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1504.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the complaint, on March 10, 2017 a whistleblower action detailing misconduct at Vanda was filed, but was not unsealed until February 4, 2019. On February 11, 2019, private investment firm Aurelius Value published a report revealing the existence of the whistleblower action. The report also revealed additional details about Vanda’s misconduct, including that it had for years fraudulently promoted its drugs, Fanapt and Hetlioz, and engaged in a scheme to defraud the government.

Accordingly, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1504.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

Related content
19:34 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
14:07 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI AMRN VNDA USX: The Law Offices ..
11 Mar - 
Vanda (VNDA) Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard L..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:55 VNDA
VNDA APRIL 26th DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – VNDA
19:34 VALE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSM, VALE, VNDA and NIO
14:07 AMRN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI AMRN VNDA USX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Mar VNDA
Vanda (VNDA) Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – VNDA
08 Mar VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update and Deadline: April 26, 2019
08 Mar VNDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – VNDA
07 Mar VNDA
Vanda (VNDA) Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – VNDA
07 Mar VNDA
VNDA CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Investors to Securities Class Action and April 26, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
07 Mar CVS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAXR, TYME, VNDA and CVS
07 Mar VNDA
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. – SYNH
4
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Bermuda industry groups defend “top-tier” reputation

Related stock quotes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals In.. 19.06 1.0% Stock price increasing

Latest news

22:00
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Authorization for Fourth Stock Repurchase Plan
22:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) and Encourages USX Investors to Contact the Firm
21:56
UPDATE - Baidu Inc. Joins Open Compute Project Foundation as Platinum Member
21:56
TAP APRIL 16th DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Molson Coors Brewing Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed by The Firm; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TAP
21:55
VNDA APRIL 26th DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – VNDA
21:50
MHLD $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important April 12th Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MHLD
21:48
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. – CTL
21:44
Leaf Group Comments on Osmium Partners’ Nomination of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 March 2019 22:20:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-13 23:20:11 - 2019-03-13 22:20:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY