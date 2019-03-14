14/03/2019 02:11:15

BioScrip Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) ("BioScrip" or the "Company"), the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that the Company has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results from Thursday, March 14, 2019 to Friday, March 15, 2019, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.  The Company will also be filing its Form 10-K annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Deitsch, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call as follows:  

DateMarch 15, 2019
Time9:00 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)(877) 423-9820
International(201) 493-6749 
Webcast (live and replay)

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bios/mediaframe/29020/indexl.html

 Or
 

www.bioscrip.com

The online replay will be available within two hours of the call’s completion in the Investor Relations section of BioScrip’s web site at: www.bioscrip.com.

About BioScrip, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc. is the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, with approximately 2,100 teammates and nearly 70 service locations across the U.S. BioScrip partners with physicians, hospital systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and skilled nursing facilities to provide patients access to post-acute care services. BioScrip operates with a commitment to bring customer-focused pharmacy and related healthcare infusion therapy services into the home or alternate-site setting. By collaborating with the full spectrum of healthcare professionals and the patient, BioScrip provides cost-effective care that is driven by clinical excellence, customer service, and values that promote positive outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for those it serves.

Investor Contacts

 
Stephen DeitschKalle Ahl, CFA
Chief Financial Officer & TreasurerThe Equity Group
T: (720) 697-5200 T: (212) 836-9614

stephen.deitsch@bioscrip.com

kahl@equityny.com

BioScrip Logo.jpg

