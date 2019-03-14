14/03/2019 13:33:00

Blocklisting - Interim Review

Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 14

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:

14 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Values PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity Investment Trust ISA
Period of return:From:15 September 2018To:14 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5p each

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

323,193

   

Name of contact:Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:01737 837 320

