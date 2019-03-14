Canada Jetlines Provides Update on Aircraft Maintenance and Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V)(JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Jetlines”) is pleased to provide an update on recent operational developments related to Jetlines’ build out in preparation for a targeted launch later this year.

Aircraft Maintenance and Preparation for Delivery

Jetlines signed an agreement with AKKA Technologies (AKA: EPA) for the paint livery engineering drawings, stencils and placards. AKKA ranks as the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in mobility and carries a strong presence globally. AKKA is also accomplishing the cabin interior reconfiguration Engineering through a direct contract with the aircraft lessor.

Jetlines signed an agreement with Flightcraft Maintenance Services Ltd. (“FMS”) in Winnipeg for the aircraft reconfigurations. FMS has been engaged to install the 180 Passenger configuration with new ACRO Series 3 Superlight ST+ seats, new carpets and convert the cargo holds to bulk load configuration. With over 20 years in the business, FMS has established itself internationally as a reliable and consistent aircraft maintenance and overhaul facility. FMS is Transport Canada and EASA certified, and is internationally recognized as a leader in global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) services.

Jetlines has reached an agreement with TRAX, the leading global provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products, for their maintenance software and services. TRAX has become the best-selling aircraft fleet management software on the market today by providing a robust suite of products and services to over 170 customers worldwide. TRAX’s products provide the means to manage and maintain all information generated and allows for complete information flow with leading-edge tools for customization that will enable Jetlines to maintain an efficient process and tight cost control as a result.

Phil Larsen, VP Maintenance commented, “We are very pleased to have these highly recognized suppliers working with us for the launch of Jetlines. With AKKA Technologies doing the engineering and kit provisioning, and Flightcraft accomplishing the reconfiguration and maintenance, we can be assured a great high-quality product.”

Integrated Flight Operations Software - SysAIO

Jetlines also announces an agreement with SysAIO Inc., a Canadian company that provides a series of high-end online applications through a SaaS (software as a service) model. SysAIO will be providing Jetlines with a cutting-edge online aviation product, AvAIO (Aviation – All-In-One). AvAIO is an enterprise level aviation system that provides cost-effective operations and crewing solutions. SysAIO was selected by Jetlines for their experience in working with start-ups and their abilities to meet the challenging technical aspects of the aviation industry. Jetlines selected SysAIO due the unique flexibility it provides, allowing a smaller airline to customize the software to their individual needs as it relates to crew scheduling, reporting tools, and customization of the Safety Management System (SMS) modules, rather than conforming to legacy systems that often prescribe higher costs.

