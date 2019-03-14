Change of CFO at Innofactor

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release March 14, 2019, at 09:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s CFO Marko Lehtonen has decided to assume responsibilities with another employer and has resigned from his position on March 13, 2019. His notice period is three months and last working day with Innofactor shall be June 13, 2019.

Innofactor has initiated actions to hire a new CFO. CEO Sami Ensio shall temporarily take over the CFO’s tasks as of June 13, 2019, unless the new CFO to be selected is able to assume the duties by that time.

Espoo, March 14, 2019

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2014–2018, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 14%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization