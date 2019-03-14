14/03/2019 07:00:00

Change of CFO at Innofactor

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release March 14, 2019, at 09:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s CFO Marko Lehtonen has decided to assume responsibilities with another employer and has resigned from his position on March 13, 2019. His notice period is three months and last working day with Innofactor shall be June 13, 2019.

Innofactor has initiated actions to hire a new CFO. CEO Sami Ensio shall temporarily take over the CFO’s tasks as of June 13, 2019, unless the new CFO to be selected is able to assume the duties by that time.

Espoo, March 14, 2019

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2014–2018, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 14%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization

logo.png

Related content
12 Mar - 
Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2018 has been publishe..
08 Mar - 
City of Espoo selects Innofactor as the provider of a d..
05 Mar - 
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 IFA1V
Change of CFO at Innofactor
12 Mar IFA1V
Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2018 has been published
08 Mar IFA1V
City of Espoo selects Innofactor as the provider of a decision-making system
05 Mar IFA1V
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc
05 Mar IFA1V
Innofactor Plc Financial Statement 2018 (IFRS)
15 Feb IFA1V
Traficom selects (selected) Innofactor as the partner for development and maintenance of its digital services platform (VISA)
14 Feb IFA1V
A Swedish organization selects Innofactor as the provider for a membership management project
25 Jan IFA1V
Innofactor lowers its estimate on the net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) for 2018
21 Dec IFA1V
Hansel selects Innofactor as the provider for the renewal of the procurement announcement service Hilma
04 Dec IFA1V
13 North Karelian municipalities implement the modern next generation Dynasty 10 case management system

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Agillic hires new Head of AI and integrates AI deeper into the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Related stock quotes

Innofactor PLC 0.6520 10.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news

08:10
Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
08:03
Boost Issuer PLC - Daily Fund Prices
08:00
Velcan: Share buyback program - weekly statement
08:00
GridGain Unveils Full Conference Schedule for In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019
07:52
Avant Insurance Limited Chooses Duck Creek’s Policy, Rating, and Billing SaaS Solutions to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences
07:44
HiPay Group : 2018 financial results
07:33
School Specialty Provides Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Guidance
07:30
Medigus in Negotiations after Execution of Letter of Intent to Invest $5 Million in Algomizer Group
07:00
Reporting of Manager's transactions in Roblon A/S shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 08:27:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-14 09:27:46 - 2019-03-14 08:27:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY