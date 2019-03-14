14/03/2019 09:11:37

Correction: Byggðastofnun - Bonds (BYG 19 1) admitted to trading on 12 February 2019 - Published 2019-02-11 11:00:21 CET

The interest rate in earlier notice was wrong.

 

 

Issuer Information

 

1

Issuer:

Byggðastofnun

2

Org. no:

450679-0389

3

LEI

2138006X9XIZRBBFY983

 

 

 

 

Issue Information

 

4

Symbol (Ticker)

BYG 19 1

5

ISIN code

IS0000030930

6

CFI code

D-B-F-U-F-R

7

FISN númer

BYGGDASTOFNUN/1.961 BD 20330915

8

Bonds/bills:

Bond

9

Total issued amount

2.450.000.000

10

Total amount previously issued

0

11

Amount issued at this time

2.450.000.000

12

Denomination in CSD

1

13

Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Yes

 

 

 

 

Amortization - Cash Flow

 

14

Amortization type

Annuity

15

Amortization type, if other

 

16

Currency

ISK

17

Currency, if other

 

18

Issue date

January 31, 2019

19

First ordinary installment date

March 15, 2019

20

Total number of installments

30

21

Installment frequency

2

22

Maturity date

September 15, 2033

23

Interest rate

1.961%

24

Floating interest rate, if applicable

 

25

Floating interest rate, if other

 

26

Premium

N/A

27

Simple/compound interest

Simple Interest

28

Simple/compound, if other

 

29

Day count convention

30E/360

30

Day count convention, if other

 

31

Interest from date

January 31, 2019

32

First ordinary coupon date

March 15, 2019

33

Coupon frequency

30

34

Total number of coupon payments

2

35

If irregular cash flow, then how

 

36

Dirty price / clean price

Clean Price

37

If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day?

No

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indexing

 

38

Indexed

Yes

39

Name of index

Consumer Price Index

40

Daily index or monthly index

Daily Index

41

Daily index or monthly index, if other

 

42

Base index value

463.7867%

43

Index base date

January 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

44

Call option

No

45

Put option

No

46

Convertible

No

47

Credit rating (rating agency, date)

 

48

Additional information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admission to Trading

 

49

Registered at CSD

Yes

50

Securities depository

Nasdaq CSD Iceland

51

Date of Application for Admission to Trading

February 8, 2019

52

Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading

February 8, 2019

53

Date of admission to trading

February 12, 2019

54

Order book ID

168596

55

Instrument subtype

Agencies of government

56

Market

OMX ICE CP Fixed Income

57

List population name

OMX ICE Loan Institution Bonds

58

Static volatility guards

No

59

Dynamic volatility guards

No

60

MiFIR identifier

BOND - Bonds

61

Bond type

OEPB - Other Public Bond

 

