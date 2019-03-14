14/03/2019 17:03:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 14

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NamePaola Subacchi

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b)LEI5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)

GB00B01RDH75

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
329p590

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

  n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-03-14

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

