TwentyFour Income Fund - Directorate Change

London, March 14

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

14 March 2019

The Company announces the retirement of Ms Jan Etherden as non-executive Director of the Company, effective from 14 March 2019.

The Board wishes to thank Ms Etherden for all her hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during her tenure.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan    +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown        

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

 

