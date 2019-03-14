14/03/2019 09:30:00

European CEO names Interxion’s David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry

LONDON, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European CEO has recognised Interxion’s David Ruberg as 2018’s Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry. The European CEO Awards celebrate key figures who drive innovation, encourage positive growth, and exemplify strong strategy and commitment to corporate governance.

Ruberg has been at the helm of Interxion, a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral co-location data centre services in Europe, for more than 15 years and has served as CEO for the past 10. Throughout his tenure, Ruberg has overseen a steady growth in revenue, profit, customer base and employee development.

At the heart of Interxion’s success is its focus on the customer, prioritising the delivery of superior service and the best possible value over all else.

“I am incredibly honoured to be named as European CEO’s Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry,” Ruberg said. “With the increased pace of cloud adoption, carrier and cloud-neutral co-location data centres will increasingly become the primary hubs where businesses will connect and grow their mission-critical activities. It is our vision at Interxion to be at the heart of this global economy, enabling customers to enhance their value proposition by effectively interconnecting their businesses within their communities of interest.”

Ultimately, Ruberg believes Interxion is anchored by its people: “Everything we accomplish at Interxion is because of our employees. They are the reason why our customers continue to put their trust in our ability to deliver what they need and why we are in such a good position to take advantage of the outstanding opportunities that lie ahead.”

Carrier and cloud-neutral data centres first came into existence roughly 20 years ago, with the advent of the internet. These neutral interconnection hubs have since become a vital part of today’s digital economy, providing organisations access to the cloud and connectivity providers their businesses need to succeed. As the leading European carrier and cloud-neutral co-location provider, Interxion provides superior data centre services to more than 2,000 customers in 11 countries across Europe. Click here to learn more.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

Euro CEO logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Agillic hires new Head of AI and integrates AI deeper into the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Investors – MAXR

Latest news

09:44
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP: Form 8.3 - RPC Group PLC
09:43
Form 8.3 - Primary Health Properties
09:35
KAMUX CORPORATION: DIRECTED ISSUE
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
European CEO names Interxion’s David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry
09:30
Canada Jetlines Provides Update on Aircraft Maintenance and Operations
09:24
Anmodning om suspension i enkelte afdelinger under Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest og Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select
09:18
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 10:00:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-14 11:00:21 - 2019-03-14 10:00:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY