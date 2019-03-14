14/03/2019 22:34:56

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

(“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 18, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) securities between February 14, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DBV Technologies investors have until March 18, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that, following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut was voluntarily withdrawn. According to the Company, the FDA communicated that “the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA.” On this news, DBV Technologies’ share price fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies’ BLA for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies would have to withdraw their BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of DBV Technologies, you may move the Court no later than March 18, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

