14/03/2019 00:11:33

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ferroglobe PLC (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSM) securities between August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Ferroglobe investors have until March 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 26, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $2.9 million for the third quarter 2018, compared to a net profit of $66.0 million the prior quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.97 per share, more than 62%, to close at $1.80 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) that demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Ferroglobe, you may move the Court no later than March 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
13 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
13 Mar - 
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
12 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MKL GSM ASTE NIO: The Law Offices of..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:11 GSM
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
13 Mar VALE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSM, VALE, VNDA and NIO
13 Mar GSM
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
12 Mar ASTE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MKL GSM ASTE NIO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Mar GSM
GSM DEADLINE ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of March 25 Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC – GSM
08 Mar CAG
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, GSM, BRS and CAG
08 Mar GSM
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
08 Mar GSM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ferroglobe PLC - GSM
07 Mar GSM
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ferroglobe PLC To Contact The Firm
07 Mar GSM
(GSM) Ferroglobe PLC Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder and Deadline: March 25, 2019

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pulse Evolution Group to Host Shareholder Information Call on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00pm EST
2
Kuros Biosciences Receives US Marketing Clearance for Intervertebral Body Fusion Device
3
PINTEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 20, 2019
4
The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Says International Day of Happiness Aligns With its Precepts
5
WISeID continues its commitment to a Web that is run by people and not platforms

Related stock quotes

Ferroglobe PLC - Ordinar.. 2.440 1.7% Stock price increasing

Latest news

01:24
Western Forest Products’ CEO Exercises Options
00:30
Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for full year 2018
00:16
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
00:13
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Investors – MAXR
00:11
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
00:01
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors
00:01
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc. Investors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 01:49:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-14 02:49:20 - 2019-03-14 01:49:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY