14/03/2019 00:16:44

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

LOS ANGELES, Ca., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Vale investors have until March 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijão iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. On this news, shares of Vale fell $2.46, or 18% to close at $11.20 on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Vale, you may move the Court no later than March 29, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
13 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
12 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VALE KHC CAG SYNH: The Law Offices o..
09 Mar - 
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
Related debate
25 Feb - 
The free part has three different parts. I have ordered..
25 Feb - 
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Kors..
25 Feb - 
I dyed the brazilian virgin hair uk and closure and lef..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:16 VALE
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
13 Mar VALE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSM, VALE, VNDA and NIO
12 Mar VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VALE KHC CAG SYNH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Mar VALE
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Mar GE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZIV, VALE, GE and WTW
08 Mar VALE
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
07 Mar VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
07 Mar VALE
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Vale S.A. To Contact The Firm
07 Mar VALE
(VALE) Vale S.A. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update & Deadline Alert - March 29, 2019
06 Mar VALE
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pulse Evolution Group to Host Shareholder Information Call on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00pm EST
2
Kuros Biosciences Receives US Marketing Clearance for Intervertebral Body Fusion Device
3
PINTEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 20, 2019
4
The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Says International Day of Happiness Aligns With its Precepts
5
WISeID continues its commitment to a Web that is run by people and not platforms

Related stock quotes

Vale S.A. American Depos.. 13.28 1.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

01:24
Western Forest Products’ CEO Exercises Options
00:30
Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for full year 2018
00:16
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
00:13
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Investors – MAXR
00:11
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
00:01
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors
00:01
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc. Investors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 01:49:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-14 02:49:16 - 2019-03-14 01:49:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY