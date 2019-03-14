14/03/2019 22:20:27

Hillman to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

CINCINNATI, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-Amex: HLM.PR) (the "Company" or "Hillman”) today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 29, 2018 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:00 am EST.  Participants may join the call by dialing 1-(866) 673 2033 a few minutes before the call start time.   Participants should refer to audience passcode – 1545579.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at https://www.hillmangroup.com/investor/relations/quarterly-results. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 26,000 customers.  Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.  Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

