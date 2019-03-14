14/03/2019 07:00:00

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own shares

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

14 March 2019

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that on 13 March 2019 it bought back 25,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, at an average price of 824.0p. The highest and lowest price paid was 824.0p. Further details are set out below:

Number of shares held in treasury following this purchase: 3,760,945

Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 69,152,055

For further information, please contact Ian Stanlake on 0203 201 7700.

Notes

The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2018, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2019), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.

No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.

The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.

Related content
25 Feb - 
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Share Buybacks
31 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares
21 Nov - 
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own shares
25 Feb E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Share Buybacks
31 Dec E:ICGT
Transaction in Own Shares
21 Nov E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own Shares
19 Nov E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own Shares
15 Nov E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own Shares
14 Nov E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own Shares
07 Nov E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in own Shares
05 Oct E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Directors
04 Oct E:ICGT
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Agillic hires new Head of AI and integrates AI deeper into the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Related stock quotes

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC.. 828.00 0.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

08:10
Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
08:03
Boost Issuer PLC - Daily Fund Prices
08:00
Velcan: Share buyback program - weekly statement
08:00
GridGain Unveils Full Conference Schedule for In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019
07:52
Avant Insurance Limited Chooses Duck Creek’s Policy, Rating, and Billing SaaS Solutions to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences
07:44
HiPay Group : 2018 financial results
07:33
School Specialty Provides Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Guidance
07:30
Medigus in Negotiations after Execution of Letter of Intent to Invest $5 Million in Algomizer Group
07:00
Reporting of Manager's transactions in Roblon A/S shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 08:27:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-14 09:27:43 - 2019-03-14 08:27:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY