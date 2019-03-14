13/03/2019 23:40:52

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc.  investors (“Bridgepoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BPI) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint announced that it had "determined to restate the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and advised that those financial statements should not be relied upon, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018." Bridgepoint stated that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of its student contracts "were not designed with sufficient precision," leading to "material" accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. Bridgepoint also identified weaknesses in internal controls.

On this news, shares of Bridgepoint fell $3.21, or 34%, to close at $6.22 on March 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bridgepoint securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
13 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
13 Mar - 
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Laws..
13 Mar - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STMP, WTW, BPI and NIO: Levi & ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13 Mar BPI
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
13 Mar MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, MU, STMP and BPI
13 Mar BPI
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI)
13 Mar STMP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STMP, WTW, BPI and NIO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12 Mar BPI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019
12 Mar BPI
Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Officers and Directors
12 Mar STMP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SPB BRS STMP BPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Mar BPI
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Bridgepoint Education; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
11 Mar BPI
BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. – BPI
11 Mar STMP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STMP, DPLO, BPI and USX

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
Pulse Evolution Group to Host Shareholder Information Call on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00pm EST
5
Kuros Biosciences Receives US Marketing Clearance for Intervertebral Body Fusion Device

Related stock quotes

Bridgepoint Education In.. 6.900 -1.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
Extendicare Announces Exit from B.C. Market in 2020
13 Mar
$23.7 Million Construction Loan Structured for 2 Storage Properties in the Pacific Northwest
13 Mar
SARES REGIS GROUP Names Client Relations Director for Apartments Managed in Arizona, Colorado
13 Mar
Eavor demonstrates a disruptive and novel solution to many of the challenges that face geothermal energy production
13 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Mar
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and to Provide Corporate and Operational Progress Updates on March 18, 2019
13 Mar
New Open Domain-Specific Architecture sub-project to launch within the OCP Server Project.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 00:09:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-14 01:09:07 - 2019-03-14 00:09:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY