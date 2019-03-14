14/03/2019 00:01:58

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. investors (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017.  On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.” On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell 7.96, or over 24%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Eventbrite securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

