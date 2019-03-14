Myriad’s myPath® Melanoma Test Receives Medicare Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced that the Medicare Administrative Contractor Palmetto GBA MolDx has issued a final local coverage determination (LCD) for the myPath ® Melanoma test to help physicians provide a definitive diagnosis when a suspicious skin lesion is equivocal based upon histopathology.

“We are excited that Palmetto has reviewed the extensive clinical dossier for the myPath Melanoma test and decided to cover the test for Medicare patients,” said Vicki Fish, vice president of Dermatology, Myriad Genetics. “We look forward to making the myPath Melanoma test accessible to more patients so that they can obtain a definitive diagnosis and receive appropriate treatment and better health outcomes.”

Melanoma is one of the fastest growing cancers in the United States and can strike people of all ages, races and skin types. More than one million skin biopsies are performed annually and approximately 15 percent of patients have an equivocal skin lesion. The myPath Melanoma test analyzes 23 genes and has proven to be highly accurate in multiple studies at distinguishing melanoma from benign moles (nevi).

”There is strong demand among physicians for an objective genetic test to be used as an adjunct to historical approaches for diagnosis,” said Loren Clarke, M.D., board certified dermatopathologist and medical director, Dermatology, Myriad Genetics. “The myPath Melanoma test has enormous potential to help patients because an appropriate treatment plan begins with an accurate and definitive diagnosis.”

About Melanoma

According to the American Cancer Society , approximately 96,480 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma this year. Early and accurate diagnosis of melanoma is critical for long-term survival.

About Myriad

Myriad myPath Melanoma is a clinically validated test to be used as an adjunct to histopathology when the distinction between a benign nevus and a malignant melanoma cannot be made confidently by histopathology alone. The test measures the expression of 23 genes and accurately distinguishes melanoma from benign nevi. For more information visit: www.mypathmelanoma.com/ .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

