14/03/2019 10:52:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 14

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 14 March 2019

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 13 March 2019, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,973p

Including income: 4,017p                                                

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

