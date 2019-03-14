14/03/2019 12:04:00

London, March 11

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 13-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.73p

INCLUDING current year revenue 364.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 360.27p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

