Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 11
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 13-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.73p
INCLUDING current year revenue 364.84p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue 360.27p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
