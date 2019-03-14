14/03/2019 12:06:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 13-March-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 169.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 169.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Related content
13 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:06 E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:IVPU
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
5
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Investors – MAXR

Related stock quotes

Invesco Perpetual Select.. 166.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

12:45
Net Asset Value(s)
12:30
Net Asset Value(s)
12:14
Net Asset Value(s)
12:10
Net Asset Value(s)
12:08
Net Asset Value(s)
12:06
Net Asset Value(s)
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 13:09:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-14 14:09:35 - 2019-03-14 13:09:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY