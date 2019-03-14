14/03/2019 12:10:00

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 13 March 2019 were:

347.02p Capital only (undiluted)

347.02p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

347.44p Including current year income (undiluted)

347.44p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 12 March 2019, the

Company now has 85,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,005,837

Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

