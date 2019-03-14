14/03/2019 12:30:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 14

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC and PGIT Securities 2020 PLC at close of business on 13 March 2019 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLCOrdinary Shares – ex income136.17p
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLCOrdinary Shares – cum income138.29p
PGIT Securities 2020 PLCZero Dividend Preference Shares

– accrued capital entitlement

116.01p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,088,480 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 24,073,337 PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £52.9 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2020. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.   

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £25.0 million.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
5
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Investors – MAXR

Latest news

12:45
Net Asset Value(s)
12:30
Net Asset Value(s)
12:14
Net Asset Value(s)
12:10
Net Asset Value(s)
12:08
Net Asset Value(s)
12:06
Net Asset Value(s)
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 13:09:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-14 14:09:20 - 2019-03-14 13:09:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY