Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 March 2019 was 2706.72p (ex income) 2720.28p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

14 March 2019