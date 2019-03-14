14/03/2019 14:04:00

London, March 14

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 March 2019 was 2706.72p (ex income) 2720.28p (cum income).

14 March 2019

