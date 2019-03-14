14/03/2019 15:13:00

London, March 14

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

 

Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on  13thMarch 2019  the estimated Net Asset Values of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

NAVShares in IssueNAV Date
Cum-income NAV*419.00p15,816,68713th March 2019  
Ex-income NAV**417.08p15,816,68713th March 2019  
ZDP shares149.47p21,230,98913th March 2019  

*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.

**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding  net current year  income (net current year  income being all current year income, less the value of  any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed income.   

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 98.005  million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were GBP 66.271  million.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.

John Odwyer         353 (0)1 542 2281

Date:14thMarch 2019

Acorn Income Fund LD ORD.. 366.90 -1.6% Stock price decreasing

