14/03/2019

Net Asset Value(s)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 14

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 13 March 2019 was 268.45p (ex income) 267.87p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

14 March 2019

