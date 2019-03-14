14/03/2019 15:56:00

Net Asset Value(s)

The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 14

The European Investment Trust plc

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 13 March 2019 was 905.13p including estimated current period revenue and 899.79p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 40,586,769 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.

14 March 2019

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP

Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Related content
13 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:56 E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar E:EUT
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Mar E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar E:EUT
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Mar E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:EUT
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Mar E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Mar E:EUT
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Mar E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
3
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Related stock quotes

THE European Investment .. 800.00 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

17:16
Issue of Equity
17:11
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Monthly Factsheet
17:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:37
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 51/19
16:27
Net Asset Value(s)
16:17
Net Asset Value(s)
16:05
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
15:56
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 17:49:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-14 18:49:26 - 2019-03-14 17:49:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY