14/03/2019 16:27:00

Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 14

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited90.17GG00BJVDZ94613th March  2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace                +353 1 542 2184

Date:

14th March

2019

