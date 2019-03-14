14/03/2019 11:00:00

Orchard Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call of 2018 Financial Results on March 21, 2019

BOSTON and LONDON, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX), a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its 2018 financial results and other business highlights.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at orchard-tx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies.

Orchard’s portfolio of autologous, ex vivo, hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies includes Strimvelis, the first such treatment approved by the European Medicines Agency for severe combined immune deficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). Additional programs for neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and hemoglobinopathies include three advanced registrational studies for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), ADA-SCID and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), clinical programs for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDBT), as well as an extensive preclinical pipeline.

Orchard currently has offices in the U.K. and the U.S., including London, San Francisco and Boston.

Contacts

Corporate & Investor contact

Renee Leck

Director, Investor Relations

Orchard Therapeutics

+1 862-242-0764

Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com

Media contact

Allison Blum, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1 516-655-0842

Allison@lifescipublicrelations.com

