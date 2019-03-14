Primary placement auctions of Latvian Government debt securities

Riga, Latvia, 2019-03-14 15:00 CET --

In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on March 20, 2019.

The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions.

Latvian Government medium term debt securities:

ISIN Order book Nominal value (EUR) Maturity date Fixed income coupon dates Competitive auction date and time for placing bids (EEST) Competitive auction Total value to be placed (EUR) Non-competitive auction date and time for placing bids (EEST) Non-competitive auction Total value to be placed (EUR) Settlement date LV00005 70166 LVGA005023A 1 000 02.11.2023. 02.11.2019. 02.11.2020. 02.11.2021. 02.11.2022. 02.11.2023. 20.03.2019. 10:00-12:00 24 000 000 20.03.2019. 14:00-15:00 Not set 22.03.2019.

Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR.

Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

