14/03/2019 14:00:46

Primary placement auctions of Latvian Government debt securities

Riga, Latvia, 2019-03-14 15:00 CET --

In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on March 20, 2019.

The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions.

 

Latvian Government medium term debt securities:

ISIN

Order book

Nominal value (EUR)

Maturity date

Fixed income coupon dates

Competitive

auction date and time for placing bids (EEST)

Competitive auction

Total value to be placed (EUR)

Non-competitive

auction date and time for placing bids (EEST)

Non-competitive auction

Total value to be placed (EUR)

Settlement date

LV00005 70166

LVGA005023A

1 000

02.11.2023.

02.11.2019. 02.11.2020. 02.11.2021. 02.11.2022. 02.11.2023.

20.03.2019.

10:00-12:00

24 000 000

20.03.2019.

14:00-15:00

Not set

22.03.2019.

Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR.

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+371 67 212 431

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

