Primary placement auctions of Latvian Government debt securities

Riga, Latvia, 2019-03-14 15:00 CET --
In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on March 20, 2019.
The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions.
Latvian Government medium term debt securities:
ISIN
Order book
Nominal value (EUR)
Maturity date
Fixed income coupon dates
Competitive
auction date and time for placing bids (EEST)
Competitive auction
Total value to be placed (EUR)
Non-competitive
auction date and time for placing bids (EEST)
Non-competitive auction
Total value to be placed (EUR)
Settlement date
LV00005 70166
LVGA005023A
1 000
02.11.2023.
02.11.2019. 02.11.2020. 02.11.2021. 02.11.2022. 02.11.2023.
20.03.2019.
10:00-12:00
24 000 000
20.03.2019.
14:00-15:00
Not set
22.03.2019.
Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR.
