Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results - This press release is being re-issued to correct formatting issues.

Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.

WOODBURY, N.Y , March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 4:30PM ET

Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

Questions: Email to Questions@SmartGlass.com

Replay: Available on Friday, March 15, 2019 for 90 days at www.SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Comments:

In October 2018, Gauzy Ltd., a licensee of Research Frontiers, announced that it will be producing SPD-Smart light control film for the entire SPD-SmartGlass industry. Gauzy announced that its Tel-Aviv film production line has a capacity to produce up to 364 thousand square meters of film per year per shift, and that its initial production will be 1.2 meters wide, and in 2019 they will be expanding this to 1.5 meters wide rolls and in 2020 to 1.8 meters wide rolls.

In February 2019, Gauzy Ltd. announced its second production facility in Stuttgart, Germany to produce SPD-Smart light control film for the entire SPD-SmartGlass industry. This state-of-the-art facility with specially-designed coating and curing areas that will give Gauzy the capacity to coat over one million square meters of SPD film per year. Gauzy expects the new facility to be in production by the summer of 2019.

The Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology has been used in the roofs of at least four new car models over the past four months.

The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1,488,642 as compared to $1,509,070 for the year ended December 31, 2017 representing a $20,428 decrease between these two periods. This decrease in revenues was principally the result of the adoption of ASC 606 which is a different revenue recognition standard which applies to revenues reported beginning with the first quarter of 2018. The Company would have reported higher fee income of $1,553,468, representing a $64,826 increase in the reported fee income for the year ending December 31, 2018 had it continued to use the accounting guidance used prior to the adoption of ASC 606.

Expenses decreased by $20,820 for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $3,906,861 from $3,927,681 for the year ended December 31, 2017. This represents the fourth consecutive year that expenses at the Company have decreased and the fifth consecutive year of lower operating losses for the Company compared to the prior year.

The Company’s net loss was $2,686,128 ($0.10 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $2,413,859 ($0.10 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Company raised approximately $3.3 million from the issuances of common stock and warrants and exercise of options and warrants in 2018. The Company has also received an additional $1.1 million from the early exercise of warrants to date during the first quarter of 2019.



The Company believes that its current cash and cash equivalents will fund its operations at least through the end of 2020.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2018 and 2017

2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,969,416 $ 1,737,847 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,094,774 in 2018 and $1,051,424 in 2017 689,677 597,441 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,729 29,697 Total current assets 3,711,822 2,364,985 Fixed assets, net 313,177 482,561 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 4,058,566 $ 2,881,113 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 133,486 $ 58,090 Accrued expenses and other 273,606 254,833 Deferred revenue 50,570 824 Total current liabilities 457,662 313,747 Warrant liability 501,414 - Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 27,665,211 in 2018 and 24,043,846 in 2017 2,767 2,404 Additional paid-in capital 114,787,657 111,627,789 Accumulated deficit (111,690,934 ) (109,062,827 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,099,490 2,567,366 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,058,566 $ 2,881,113

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016

2018 2017 2016 Fee income $ 1,488,642 $ 1,509,070 $ 1,236,097 Operating expenses 3,043,460 3,127,979 4,086,408 Research and development 863,401 799,702 1,417,634 Total Expenses 3,906,861 3,927,681 5,504,042 Operating loss (2,418,219 ) (2,418,611 ) (4,267,945 ) Warrant market adjustment (278,044 ) - - Net investment income 10,135 4,752 29,535 Net loss (2,686,128 ) (2,413,859 ) (4,238,410 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 25,956,232 24,043,846 24,043,846

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2015 24,043,846 $ 2,404 $ 111,483,959 $ (102,410,558 ) $ 9,075,805 Share-based compensation - - 67,531 - 67,531 Net Loss - - - (4,238,410 ) (4,238,410 ) Balance, December 31, 2016 24,043,846 2,404 111,551,490 (106,648,968 ) 4,904,926 Share-based compensation - - 76,299 - 76,299 Net Loss - - - (2,413,859 ) (2,413,859 ) Balance, December 31, 2017 24,043,846 2,404 111,627,789 (109,062,827 ) 2,567,366 Adoption of ASC 606 - - - 58,021 58,021 Issuance of capital stock 3,562,809 357 3,026,273 - 3,026,630 Exercise of options and warrants 58,556 6 64,286 - 64,292 Share-based compensation - - 69,309 - 69,309 Net Loss - - - (2,686,128 ) (2,686,128 ) Balance, December 31, 2018 27,665,211 $ 2,767 $ 114,787,657 $ (111,690,934 ) $ 3,099,490

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016

2018 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,686,128 ) $ (2,413,859 ) $ (4,238,410 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 181,047 175,643 188,501 Warrant market adjustment 278,044 - - Share based compensation 69,309 76,299 67,531 Loss on sale of fixed asset - - 1,775 Bad debts 43,350 56,415 480,563 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalties receivable (77,565 ) 463,290 (283,035 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (23,032 ) 227,195 (123,427 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 94,169 (56,347 ) (98,941 ) Deferred revenue 49,746 824 - Net cash used in operating activities (2,071,060 ) (1,470,540 ) (4,005,443 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (11,663 ) (6,549 ) (11,715 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed asset - - 6,000 Proceeds from sale of investment - 1,523,333 (9,549 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11,663 ) 1,516,784 (15,264 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuances of common stock and warrants and exercise of options and warrants 3,314,292 - - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 3,314,292 - - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,231,569 46,244 (4,020,707 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,737,847 1,691,603 5,712,310 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,969,416 $ 1,737,847 $ 1,691,603