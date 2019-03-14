14/03/2019 15:28:00

Result of AGM

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 14

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

(LEI:

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors’ authority to allot shares

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company’s ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

 

Votes for & Discretionary

(%)

Votes

against

(%)

Abstain

Resolution 1: 3,564,141100.00210.000
Resolution 2:   3,542,70699.5814,9710.426,485
Resolution 3: 3,564,162100.0000.000
Resolution 4: 3,561,26999.951,8430.051,050
Resolution 5:   3,561,26999.951,8430.051,050
Resolution 6: 3,560,26999.922,8430.081,050
Resolution 7:  3,561,26999.951,8430.051,050
Resolution 8:   3,537,12899.922,8750.0824,159
Resolution 9:   3,555,87299.951,8250.056,465
Resolution 10: 3,537,41999.7210,0060.2816,737
Resolution 11:  3,544,88599.749,2770.2610,000
Resolution 12:3,542,67699.5615,6700.445,816

Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal

In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is amending its disclosure policy to include on a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 March 2019 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company’s shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).  

The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 3,598,299 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company’s resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company’s share buy-back programme.

The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company’s discount management programme.

This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.

14 March 2019

Enquiries:

K Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 3000

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
3
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Latest news

15:56
Net Asset Value(s)
15:46
Net Asset Value(s)
15:28
Result of AGM
15:13
Net Asset Value(s)
14:51
Holding(s) in Company
14:31
Annual Financial Report
14:27
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:27
Total Equity Trading First North February 2019
14:19
Monthly Report - Total Equity Trading February 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 16:14:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-14 17:14:52 - 2019-03-14 16:14:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY