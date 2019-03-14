14/03/2019 18:21:00

Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/annualreport or www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of the 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F be available from April 16, 2019, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2019.

