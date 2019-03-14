14/03/2019 14:27:27

Total Equity Trading First North February 2019

First North total equity trading report shows the monthly trading

development for First North containing:

Turnover

Total value of the month

Accumulated value YTD

Average Daily Turnover

Value

Number of shares

Number of trades

Turnover velocity %

Market value

Number of listed companies

Trading days

Index development

Graphs on turnover and index trends

For more information, comments or questions please contact

Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00

