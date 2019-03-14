14/03/2019 09:18:00

Transaction in Own Shares

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it purchased yesterday the following number of its A ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its buyback programme announced on 20thSeptember 2016.

Date of Purchase13 March 2019
Number of A ordinary shares of 40p each1,000
Highest price paid per share1080.000
Lowest price paid per share1080.000
Volume weighted average price paid per share1080.000

The Company intends to hold these shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,578,093 ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each. Of this total, 1,567,885 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,010,208. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 13 March 2019

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

1080.0001,000

Individual Transactions:

      

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

Venue

500108009:55:29XLON
500108016:27:55XLON

------End-----

Related content
12 Mar - 
Directorate Change
12 Mar - 
Treasury Stock
12 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:18 E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Mar E:FSTA
Directorate Change
12 Mar E:FSTA
Treasury Stock
12 Mar E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Mar E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Mar E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Mar E:FSTA
Total Voting Rights
01 Mar E:FSTA
Blocklisting - Interim Review
26 Feb E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
26 Feb E:FSTA
Directorate Change

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Agillic hires new Head of AI and integrates AI deeper into the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Investors – MAXR

Related stock quotes

Fuller Smith & Turner PL.. 1,070.00 -1.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

09:44
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP: Form 8.3 - RPC Group PLC
09:43
Form 8.3 - Primary Health Properties
09:36
DANSKE BANK DBOS 028 HIGH YIELD 15/7-2019
09:35
KAMUX CORPORATION: DIRECTED ISSUE
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
European CEO names Interxion’s David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry
09:30
Canada Jetlines Provides Update on Aircraft Maintenance and Operations
09:24
Anmodning om suspension i enkelte afdelinger under Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest og Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select
09:18
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 10:00:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-14 11:00:29 - 2019-03-14 10:00:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY