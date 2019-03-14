14/03/2019 17:11:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Announcement: transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase:14/03/2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased:4,450
Lowest price per share:728.00
Highest price per share:736.00
Trading venue:LON
Aggregate volume per trading venue:4,450
Weighted average price per trading venue:730.65
Discount @ close (estimate):9.65%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,819,201 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Related content
09:08 - 
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar - 
Directorate Change
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:11 E:BEE
Transaction in Own Shares
09:08 E:BEE
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar E:BEE
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar E:BEE
Directorate Change
12 Mar E:BEE
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:BEE
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Mar E:BEE
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Mar E:BEE
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Mar E:BEE
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Mar E:BEE
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
3
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
4
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Related stock quotes

Baring Emerging Europe P.. 734.00 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

17:16
Issue of Equity
17:11
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Monthly Factsheet
17:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:37
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 51/19
16:27
Net Asset Value(s)
16:17
Net Asset Value(s)
16:05
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
15:56
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 17:48:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-14 18:48:57 - 2019-03-14 17:48:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY