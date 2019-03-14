14/03/2019 17:34:00

Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 14

14 March 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 14,647 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 499.534p. The highest price paid per share was 499.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 499.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0016% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 411,763,731(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 892,713,399. Rightmove holds 14,576,950 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish                                                                              01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

QuantityPriceExecution Time
90150010:27:41
5750010:27:41
31850010:27:41
20450010:26:14
5750010:26:14
18950010:25:55
18950010:25:52
8350010:25:52
2050010:25:15
130250010:25:15
30550010:23:18
25050010:23:18
5350010:23:18
57450010:23:18
108850010:22:36
5150010:22:08
6150010:22:08
29350010:22:08
29350010:21:46
18550010:21:43
27950010:21:43
27950010:21:43
1550010:21:43
6150010:21:43
5150010:21:43
41350010:21:16
26950010:21:16
5650010:19:03
81850010:19:03
33950010:19:03
6750010:19:03
21650010:19:02
70750010:19:02
45249910:18:50
51549910:18:34
120449910:16:28
7749910:16:14
6449910:16:14
35849910:16:14
35849910:16:14
6449910:16:14
7749910:16:14
1649910:16:14
7349910:14:38
6149910:14:38
33949910:14:38
6149910:14:38
7349910:14:38
1649910:14:38
4649910:14:38
3949910:14:38
71149910:14:38

Related content
13 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:34 E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Mar E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Mar E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Mar E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Mar E:RMV
Director/PDMR Shareholding
08 Mar E:RMV
Holding(s) in Company
01 Mar E:RMV
Directorate Change on 10 May 2019
05 Feb E:RMV
Holding(s) in Company
31 Jan E:RMV
Total Voting Rights
28 Jan E:RMV
Notice of Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
3
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
4
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
5
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

Related stock quotes

Rightmove PLC ORD 1P 500.93 0.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:21
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
17:50
Transaction in Own Shares
17:34
Transaction in Own Shares
17:16
Issue of Equity
17:11
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Monthly Factsheet
17:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:37
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 51/19

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 19:18:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-14 20:18:24 - 2019-03-14 19:18:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY